Bade Miyan Chote Miyan emerges as Audiences’ first choice garnering 36.33 Cr worldwide collection!

MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's action entertainer "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" staring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff storms into cinemas, captivating audiences and delivering impressive box office numbers. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the highly anticipated action flick has made a significant impact, emerging as a box office winner with a whooping collection of 36.33 cr worldwide.

Benefiting from the festive Eid holiday, the film has enjoyed a robust start, drawing moviegoers from all corners to witness its exhilarating narrative unfold. Garnering widespread acclaim for its adrenaline-pumping sequences and stellar performances, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" sets the stage for a triumphant theatrical run.

The buzz surrounding the film's release has translated into packed theaters and soaring ticket sales, with anticipation reaching fever pitch. With the weekend on the horizon, expectations are high for a blockbuster turnout as eager audiences spread the word and rush to theaters to experience the thrill firsthand.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. The film has released worldwide in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in pivotal roles.