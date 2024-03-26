Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff arrive with another dose of fist-thumping desh bhakti

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 13:49
movie_image: 
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

MUMBAI: Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known writer and director from the Hindi movie industry who is known for movies like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Bloody Daddy and is now coming up with another movie ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also known as BMCM, which stars Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. This film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar.

Right after the movie was announced, there was a wave of excitement among the audience as they were happy to see Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar coming together for a movie. The teaser of the movie was released and the audience started having high hopes from it.

The audience found the prank videos hilarious as they got to see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff competing to make scores even. The videos were very much loved for sure and now we are here with more updates from the movie.

The trailer of the movie has been released finally and the audience are liking the trailer. Take a look at it here:

In the trailer, we can see Prithviraj Sukumaran as the main villain. However, his masked avatar only makes us hope that we get to see his face in the movie. Just the voice of actor leaves a great impact on the trailer. One thing to note is that the audience seem to be feeling the duration of the trailer a little too long and a lot of things from the movie seem to be revealed.

However, the action stunts look pretty impressive and it seems that Akshay Kumar is back this time. The audience is also eager to watch Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar in the movie.

What do you think about this? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 13:49

