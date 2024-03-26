Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer out: Miss World Manushi Chhillar dazzles in this Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner

MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is out, and the super glamorous actress Manushi Chhillar steals the limelight in the glimpse of the film, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The trailer of this Ali Abbas Zafar's action marvel promises to take you on a rollercoaster of thrills and action power. Manushi's unmissable charm and screen presence shines as one of the USP of the film.

During the trailer launch event, Akshay Kumar heaped praises on Manushi Chhillar. The two had previously shared screen space in 'Samrat Prithviraj'. In 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', the actress will be seen performing action sequences on the screen for the first time, which is going to be something to look out for.

As soon as Manushi shared the trailer on her social media handle, the audience expressed how they're waiting to witness the action spectacle on the big screens on 10 April this year. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Prithviraj Sukumaran in essential roles. Apart from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Manushi will also be seen in John Abraham-starrer 'Tehran'.