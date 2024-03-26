Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer out: Miss World Manushi Chhillar dazzles in this Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 16:12
movie_image: 
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is out, and the super glamorous actress Manushi Chhillar steals the limelight in the glimpse of the film, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The trailer of this Ali Abbas Zafar's action marvel promises to take you on a rollercoaster of thrills and action power. Manushi's unmissable charm and screen presence shines as one of the USP of the film. 

During the trailer launch event, Akshay Kumar heaped praises on Manushi Chhillar. The two had previously shared screen space in 'Samrat Prithviraj'. In 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', the actress will be seen performing action sequences on the screen for the first time, which is going to be something to look out for.

As soon as Manushi shared the trailer on her social media handle, the audience expressed how they're waiting to witness the action spectacle on the big screens on 10 April this year. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Prithviraj Sukumaran in essential roles. Apart from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Manushi will also be seen in John Abraham-starrer 'Tehran'.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Amitabh Bachchan Govinda Madhuri Dixit Sonakshi Sinha Janhvi Kapoor Bollywood Hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 16:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banita Sandhu Embarks on an Exciting Journey as Shooting Commences for G2 in Bhuj, Gujarat
MUMBAI : Banita Sandhu, known for her stellar performances in films like "October," "Sardar Udham," and " Adithya Varma...
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Fans get reminded of Pathaan when watching the trailer
MUMBAI : Ali Abbas Zafar is a well-known writer and director from the Hindi movie industry who is known for movies like...
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor Rajesh Khera on movie been called as a propaganda
MUMBAI: Actor Rajesh Khera is indeed one of the popular names we have in acting space, with his movies and different...
Shahid Kapoor: Fan Fiction! Netizens wants to the actor in Pathaan 2 and in the Spy Universe
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved actors of all time is Shahid Kapoor, over the time with his amazing acting and...
Madgaon Express: From strong performances to great execution THESE factors are working well for the movie
MUMBAI: Movie Madgaon Express is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over the nation, the movie that has some...
Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Spoiler: SHOCKING! Nandini accuses Mamaji of wrongdoing
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's latest offering, "Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai," is a thought-provoking show,...
Recent Stories
Banita
Banita Sandhu Embarks on an Exciting Journey as Shooting Commences for G2 in Bhuj, Gujarat
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Banita
Banita Sandhu Embarks on an Exciting Journey as Shooting Commences for G2 in Bhuj, Gujarat
bmcm pathan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Fans get reminded of Pathaan when watching the trailer
Swatantrya
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor Rajesh Khera on movie been called as a propaganda
Shahid
Shahid Kapoor: Fan Fiction! Netizens wants to the actor in Pathaan 2 and in the Spy Universe
Madgaon
Madgaon Express: From strong performances to great execution THESE factors are working well for the movie
Priyanka chopra
Holi 2024: Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a ‘lit’ celebration with Nick Jonas and Malti, check the picture