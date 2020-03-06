News

Badshah writes, composes song for cousin Sahil Arya

06 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has written and composed his cousin brother Sahil Arya's first single "Out of control".

The song has been sung by Sahil and Sukriti Kakar.

"'Out of control' brings out a fresh sound with a great tropical vibe. I believe both Sahil and Sukriti have complemented each other very well and I am certain that VYRL Originals team will do their magic to this track. This is a perfect summer song and is for sure to grow to be a great track of the season," said Badshah.

Directed by Adil Shaikh, the video is shot in an exotic island, featuring Sahil and Sukriti.

Speaking about his debut, Sahil said: "'Out of control' brings out a tropical vibe, and Sukriti with her soulful voice has added an extra charm to it. I am super grateful to have my brother Badshah as the lyricist and composer of this track."

Commenting on the track, Sukriti said: "'Out of control' has a great vibe and I had a great time working with Sahil and Badshah on this. It's always been an amazing experience working with Badshah and when he asked me to hop on this song with Sahil (who I've known for a few years now), I was instantly on board as I found the song very catchy."

"My verse in the song is like a melodic quirky Punjabi rap, something which I've never experimented before," she added.

