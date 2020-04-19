From Baghban to Hum Saath Saath Hain… 90s Bollywood binge watch with your families

MUMBAI: Amidst the tough times it is moment of relive that everyone has got a chance to spend the quality time with their families and loved ones. Our love for 90s cinema is absolutely evergreen. We can never get tired of watching Kuch Kuch Hota Hain. Can we? Naah!

Amazon Prime Video brings to its viewers a nostalgia treat with some evergreen movies to binge-watch. Here’s a list of movies to enjoy with you family keeping yourself in self- quarantine.

1. Baghban:

Baghban becomes a must watch throwback for everyone in the house. Right from a teenager to an elderly. Starring Bollywood Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini the film revolves around an elderly couple, who are treated as a burden by their children, once they all stood upon their feet. As a matter of fact, it has been true in our society too, where parents are all left alone once their children get to work.

2. Andaz Apna Apna:

Topping the list of most hilarious and slapstick comedy movies of 90s, it is a story of two middle class boys, who want to marry the daughter of a Multimillionaire and how their life turns upside down when they meet up a local gangster, Teja. The roller coaster life of Amar and Prem, and the timing of the comedy made the film a super-hit. Also, Salman Khan and Amir Khan have done full justice to the characters/roles given to them. It is time to light up your mood after watching a lot of hard news on the channels.

3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai:

A blockbuster rom-com involving interesting love triangles makes Kuch Kuch Hota Hai a perfect must watch. Two best friends Anjali and Rahul are set apart, when a new girl named, Tina, enters Rahul's life. Years later, deceased Tina's daughter takes it upon herself to reunite the estranged lovers. But, Anjali is engaged to Aman. Who will Anjali choose now? The answer to this question leads the whole film. The film has given some memorable characters to Bollywood- Kajol as Anjali and SRK as Rahul.

4. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge:

"Ja Simran Ja… Jee le apni Zindagi" , it is not only a dialogue, it is an emotion. DDLJ will always remain close to our heart. It is a story of a lovely couple and how a girl was forced to marry someone else, because of his father's promise to his friend… But the story leads that how he also agrees for their marriage at last… This is a perfect movie binge-watch and turn your mood romantic.

5. Dil Toh Pagal Hai:

A mad cap comedy story will defineatly let u laugh out lound and turn romantic. It is a grand musical about three passionate and dreamy characters: Rahul, Pooja and Nisha. Will their dreams come true? Will they find their true love?

6. Hum Sath Sath Hain:

The film is an absolute cult classic movie depicting family values and relationships, ethics in day to day life and humbleness in prosperity. The story of the film centers on a family headed by Ramkishan, containing his wife Mamta and three sons. The best part of the film is that it was shot in multiple locations of Mumbai and in the villages of Rajasthan.

7. Jab We Met

written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met is a perfect combination of drama, comedy, and music. The film shot in exotic locations of the country will definitely give you some travel goals with your loved ones.

8. Hera Pheri

A film directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri is a series of Indian comedy films that has to be a 'Must Watch' in your list of movies. It is a story of Three unemployed men find the answer to all their money problems when they receive a call from a kidnapper. However, things do not go as planned.

