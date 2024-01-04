Balaji Motion Pictures & Kareena Kapoor Khan score a hat-trick with 'Crew'!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI : With the overwhelming response and success of their latest release, 'Crew', Balaji Motion Pictures has once again hit the box office bull's eye, securing their third consecutive hit with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

From the gritty drama of 'Udta Punjab' to the bold and refreshing narrative of 'Veere Di Wedding,' and now the exhilarating ride of ‘Crew,’ the collaboration between Balaji Motion Pictures and Kareena have always proved lucky at the box office. While Ektaa R Kapoor have always been known as a risk-taker, backing unconventional subjects and commercial entertainers, Kareena too, over the years has supported the prolific producer’s vision and supported these films by featuring in them which has proved successful time and again for them. 

The remarkable success of 'Crew' not only cements Kareena's status as a box office powerhouse but also solidifies her position as a cherished asset for Balaji Motion Pictures. With each collaboration, Kareena has brought her unique charm and charisma to the table, elevating the films to unprecedented heights of success.

The unprecedented success of ‘Crew’ at the box office not only speaks volumes about the film's entertaining narrative and stellar performances but also underscores the unbeatable combination of Kareena’s star power and Balaji Motion Pictures' visionary storytelling.

Kareena Kapoor Khan crew Balaji Motion Pictures Ektaa R Kapoor  TellyChakkar
