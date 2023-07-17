Balaji Telefilms Commences Shoot for "Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2" - A Riveting Tale of Love and Betrayal in the Digital Era

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms, the renowned Indian production house, has officially announced the commencement of the highly anticipated shoot for their upcoming film, "Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2" (LSD 2). Set to captivate audiences worldwide, this thrilling sequel is slated to hit theaters on February 16, 2024, delivering an unforgettable and exhilarating experience.

Building upon the astounding success of its predecessor, LSD, the team behind Balaji Telefilms is geared up to create a thought-provoking cinematic journey. Taking to social media, they shared “Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 starts Rolling Now!

Welcome to Love in the times of the Internet

Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2" explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet. Through a gripping narrative and compelling performances, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is Presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and is Directed by Dibakar Banerjee.