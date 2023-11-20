Banita Sandhu becomes Adivi Sesh’s leading lady in G2

Banita Sandhu

MUMBAI: Adivi Sesh's upcoming film G2 has left fans very excited. While the first look of the film raised anticipation, the film's leading lady has also been announced. The makers have shared the news that Banita Sandhu will be seen opposite Sesh in Goodachari G2. 

G2 is an action spy thriller from the makers of Major, Kashmir Files, and Kartikeya 2. With such talented actors joining the cast, the film is promised to be bigger and better. Banita has been a promising name in Bollywood, having done films like October, and Sardar Udham. Not just this, she is currently juggling between industries ranging from Hindi, English, to Punjabi. Fans will be excited to see her in this avatar. 

Talking about the same Banita says, "This is my first Pan-India film and I’m so excited to collaborate with such an incredible, visionary team. It is a role unlike anything I’ve ever done before and I can’t wait for audiences to see me in a completely fresh avatar. Working on this movie will be a creative delight for me.”

Adivi Sesh says, "I warmly welcome Banita to the G2 world, I look forward to an amazing collaboration." Furthermore, taking to Instagram, he also shared  "Welcoming the talented @banitasandhu on board for the mission of #G2
Shoot begins soon "

The film is Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, and Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

