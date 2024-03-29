Banita Sandhu to shoot in Bhuj for her Pan India film G2 with Adivi Sesh!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 19:26
movie_image: 
Banita Sandhu

MUMBAI: Actress Banita Sandhu will be seen as the leading lady in Adivi Sesh starrer G2. The film is said to be a spectacular actioner and will be Banita's first Pan India film. Reportedly, the actress will start shooting for it in Bhuj, Gujarat soon. Before this, Banita has featured in films like October, Sardar Udham, and the Tamil movie Adithya Varma. 

Sources close to the actress have confirmed this information. However, they have been tight-lipped about the other details of the project. As per reports, Adivi will also be joining Banita in this schedule. While both actors are said to be sharing a great camaraderie on screen, they aim to provide the audience with an unforgettable experience. 

Talking about the film earlier, Banita had said that being a part of G2 was a creative delight for her. Her role in this film is unlike anything she has done before. 

G2 also stars Emraan Hashmi in a very important role. The high-octane action sequel to the 2018 film Goodachari is returning to the celluloid after six years. The film is Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, and Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments. It is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

banita sandhu Pan India film G2 Adivi Sesh Bhuj October Sardar Udham Adithya Varma Vishwa Prasad Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 19:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Alia Bhatt mesmerizes the audience at the Hope Gala 2024 with her beautiful voice
MUMBAI: Among the most well-known actresses from the Hindi film industry is Alia Bhatt. With roles in the films Student...
Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth starrer to be based on the subject of time travel?
MUMBAI: One of the most loved filmmakers of Indian cinema is Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director has made movies like Kaithi...
Crew day 1 box office prediction: Looks like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's flight to take off very well
MUMBAI: Movie Crew has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the announcement was made, later we have seen...
Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr passes away at 87
MUMBAI: Louis Gossett Jr, the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar, has passed away. He was 87 years old,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: OH NO! Yashwant Rao criticizes Shikha for reading her husband Chinmay’s letter
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Kriti Sanon shares the picture with her 'Crew', writes, "Its been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had"
MUMBAI: The highly-anticipated 'Crew' has been released in the cinemas today with a unanimously positive response from...
Recent Stories
Alia
Alia Bhatt mesmerizes the audience at the Hope Gala 2024 with her beautiful voice
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Alia
Alia Bhatt mesmerizes the audience at the Hope Gala 2024 with her beautiful voice
Rajinikanth
Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth starrer to be based on the subject of time travel?
Crew
Crew day 1 box office prediction: Looks like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's flight to take off very well
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon shares the picture with her 'Crew', writes, "Its been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had"
Mrunal
Heroine no 1: Mrunal Thakur to collaborate with David Dhawan for a comedy movie?
Alia
Alia Bhatt looks mind-blowingly beautiful in these INSIDE PICTURES from Hope Gala 2024