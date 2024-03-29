Banita Sandhu to shoot in Bhuj for her Pan India film G2 with Adivi Sesh!

MUMBAI: Actress Banita Sandhu will be seen as the leading lady in Adivi Sesh starrer G2. The film is said to be a spectacular actioner and will be Banita's first Pan India film. Reportedly, the actress will start shooting for it in Bhuj, Gujarat soon. Before this, Banita has featured in films like October, Sardar Udham, and the Tamil movie Adithya Varma.

Sources close to the actress have confirmed this information. However, they have been tight-lipped about the other details of the project. As per reports, Adivi will also be joining Banita in this schedule. While both actors are said to be sharing a great camaraderie on screen, they aim to provide the audience with an unforgettable experience.

Talking about the film earlier, Banita had said that being a part of G2 was a creative delight for her. Her role in this film is unlike anything she has done before.

G2 also stars Emraan Hashmi in a very important role. The high-octane action sequel to the 2018 film Goodachari is returning to the celluloid after six years. The film is Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, and Abhishek Agarwal, under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments. It is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.