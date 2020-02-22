News

Bappi Lahiri excited about his new song 'Jhumka Bareilly Wala'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2020 02:00 AM

MUMBAI: Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri is coming up with a new song "Jhumka Bareilly Wala" from the upcoming film "Ishq Nachaunda Hai".

The song's video will be shot in Bareilly and Lucknow later this year.

"I had a dream since childhood to make a song on Bareilly ka jhumka, now it's turning into reality after being in industry for 50 years. I'm making song 'Jhumka Bareilly Wala' which is dedicated to the people of Bareilly. I already started work on this song," Bappi Da said.

The new song is inspired by the iconic song "Jhumka gira re, Bareilly ke bazaar main" from the 1966 film "Mera Saya". It is penned by Sameer Anjaan.

"Ishq Nachaunda Hai", will feature actor Mukesh J Bharti, and is being produced by Manju Bharti.
 

SOURCE: IANS

 

 

Tags Bappi Lahiri Ishq Nachaunda Hai Lucknow Bareilly Sameer Anjaan Manju Bharti Mukesh J Bharti TellyChakkar

