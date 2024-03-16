Bastar The Naxal Story box office day 1: Adah Sharma starrer surprises everyone with it's numbers

Movie Bastar that has Adah Sharma in the leading role has hit the big screen and the collection of the movie has shocked everyone after facing the clash with Yodha
MUMBAI : Movie Bastar has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over when the announcement video was out, the fans were eagerly waiting to see yet another power-packed Performance of the actress Adah Sharma after the movie The Kerala Story which was immensely loved by the fans all over. The movie Baster that has great names like Adah Sharma, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, Raima Sen, Anangsha Biswas, Anupam Joardar, Indira Tiwari, Kishore Kadam is directed by Sudipto Sen.

The movie has finally hit the big screen and it faced a clash with the Dharma Productions movie Yodha starring Siddharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani. Well the movie Bastar The Naxal Story has collected around 50 lakhs only on its day 1. Indeed the collection has surprised and shocked everyone as we all we expecting that a movie will collect more.

Also read - Bastar day 1 box office prediction: looks like Adah Sharma will bring decent footfalls on day 1

Ever since the movie has released on the big screen, it is getting mixed to positive response from the fans all over, in spite of getting A certificate we can see many people are complaining about the unnecessary violence in the movie. Maybe that is not working in the favour of the movie.

What are your views on the collection of the movie Bastar The Naxal Story and how do you like the move to let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Loved Bastar? Here are 4 upcoming controversial movies you shouldn't miss

