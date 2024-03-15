Bastar the Naxal Story Review: Adah Sharma starrer is a hard, unflinching look at the dark underbelly of maoism

Bastar the Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine pictures, and stars Adah Sharma, Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Raima Sen, and Anangsha Biswas.
Submitted by Russel D'silva on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 10:00
movie_image: 
Bastar

MUMBAI: Naxalism as a theme has rarely been tackled in Hindi cinema, and even when it has, the movies that stand out can literally be counted on your fingers of one hand. Aakrosh, Tango Charlie, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and Chakravyuh are probably the only ones that can be fondly reminisced. Well, it's safe to say that another title has joined them, with Director Sudipto Sen's Bastar the Naxal Story taking a hard, uncompromising, unflinching, undiluted look at maoist activities in the Indian heartland, pitting a raging Adah Sharma against the deep, dark, disturbing underbelly of that world, which we all like to comment on, but none of us want to stick our finger in.

As the title suggests, the plot revolves around maoism in the Bastar district of Chattisgarh, where I.P.S Neerja Mathur (Adah Sharma) is stationed as the chief officer responsible for wiping the region clean of naxalism and ridding the surrounding villages of its menace.

This aspect of the film is set up pretty well by Director Sen and his co-writers, Amarnath Jha and Vipul Amrutlal Shah (also the producer). It pays rich dividends that the entire cast both major and minor players are up to the task, led with gravitas and intensity by Adah Sharma while the usually dependable Indira Tiwari once again stands out among the supporting players. Technically, Ragul Dharuman's camerawork, too, adds heft to the narrative while Bishakh Jyoti's background score is sufficiently serviceable to the theme.

Where Bastar the Naxal Story falters is in Sudipto Sen's over-ambition of non-linear narratives and too many characters, making the screenplay convoluted and crowded. Additionally, the pace slows down to a crawl for around a good 40-50 minutes during the first half, which does the audience no favors, especially the kind who isn't used to non-flashy art films. Both Sen and editor Dev Rao Jadhav need to equally cop blame for this. Also, some of those over-crowded characters are burdened with incomplete arcs or weak backstories, which further hold back a film that was moving along quite well on the merit of its main plot alone.

All that being said, Bastar is still a worthy trip to the theaters for those interested in a brooding, hard-hitting, deeply insightful look at one of the darkest chapters in recent Indian history.

3/5 stars

Adah Sharma Bastar the naxal story Sudipto Sen The Kerala Story Adah Sharma movies movies Hindi movies Upcoming movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Russel D&#039;silva's picture

About Author

Submitted by Russel D'silva on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 10:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna wishes rumoured boyfriend Vijay Devarakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda on his birthday
MUMBAI: For fans of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, things have been tricky as there is always a buzz of them...
Yogita Bihani will set your heart on fire with these incredibly hot looks
MUMBAI: Indian actress Yogita Bihani is one of those actresses who started from the bottom and is making her way to the...
Laapataa Ladies box office day 14: Kiran Rao's movie had a decent week 2 here are the collection
MUMBAI: Movie Laapataa Ladies has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was released, the movie which is...
Sam Mercer, producer of M Night Shyamalan films, Snow White & The Huntsman, among others passes away at 69
MUMBAI: Well known Hollywood producer Sam Mercer sadly passed away at the age of 69. As per reports he passed away on...
Shaitaan box office day 7: Ajay Devgn starrer week 1 report is solid
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the topic of conversation in the town is the movie Shaitaan, the movie that has amazing star...
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kiku, Krushna, and Rajiv share a peek into their quirky bromance
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma has won millions of hearts with his remarkable comic timing and is one of the nation's most...
Recent Stories
Rashmika Mandanna
Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna wishes rumoured boyfriend Vijay Devarakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda on his birthday
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rashmika Mandanna
Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna wishes rumoured boyfriend Vijay Devarakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda on his birthday
Yogita Bihani
Yogita Bihani will set your heart on fire with these incredibly hot looks
Laapataa Ladies
Laapataa Ladies box office day 14: Kiran Rao's movie had a decent week 2 here are the collection
Sam Mercer
Sam Mercer, producer of M Night Shyamalan films, Snow White & The Huntsman, among others passes away at 69
Shaitaan
Shaitaan box office day 7: Ajay Devgn starrer week 1 report is solid
Yodha
Yodha Review: Sidharth Malhotra is eye-candy personified in the best Hindi hijack movie till date