Be my own Valentine. Mahima Makwana buys a Jeep Compass as a Pre-Valentine's gift for herself!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:49
movie_image: 
Be my own Valentine. Mahima Makwana buys a Jeep Compass as a Pre-Valentine's gift for herself!

MUMBAI: Valentine's Day is around the corner, and actress Mahima Makwana is celebrating it in her own style. She bought her dream car, Jeep Compass, as a Pre-Valentine's Day gift for herself. The actress shows us the perfect way to treat ourselves this Valentine's Day. Mahima had been planning to buy this car for a while and found the perfect time to do so!

Talking about showing some self-love, the actress says, "It has been my long-term dream to own an SUV, and I finally landed on the best one. It was the perfect time to buy this car and treat myself this Valentine's Day. In the past few years, I have come to realise how important it is to love yourself before anything else, which has led me  to start showing some love to myself."

Mahima Makwana has had a fantastic 2022, and we can already tell she is having an excellent 2023 full of self-love. On the work front, the actress has quite a few exciting projects lined up ahead of her. She is going to be starring in the film 'Bas Karo Aunty Ji' alongside Ishwak Singh and will also be starring in Dharma Productions' untitled next. We are extremely excited to see her work her magic in these films and amaze us once again!

Valentine Mahima Makwana Jeep Compass Ishwak Singh Dharma Productions TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Actor Esha Kansara confirms her return To Maddam Sir! Details Inside!
MUMBAI:Madam Sir, which is known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show.Viewers will be treated to...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Shweta demands Rs 50 Lakhs in return to know about Chutki
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Saif Ali Khan to star in and co-produce the Indian adaptation of Danish/Swedish series The Bridge
MUMBAI :After its incredible success in the US/Mexico, the UK/France, Germany/Austria, Singapore/Malaysia and Russia/...
Murder ke Mausam mein pyaar is back - Aashiqana Season 3 releasing on 27th February on Disney+ Hotstar
MUMBAI : This season of love  Disney+ Hotstar announces the third season of the fan favorite - Aashiqana with a...
Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding: Newly weds Athiya shetty-KL Rahul and Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma to attend?
MUMBAI : Indian T20 cricket captain Hardik Pandya proposed to his girlfriend Natasa Stankovic on a yacht in 2020 and...
Recent Stories
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out

Latest Video

Related Stories
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out
"Aisi dress pehente kyu ho?"; say netizens about Suhana Khan in This video, check out
"Aisi dress pehente kyu ho?"; say netizens about Suhana Khan in This video, check out
Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s a look at the analysis of Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Rashtra Kavach Om
Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s a look at the analysis of Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Rashtra Kavach Om
Allu Arjun approached for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Yash and Rishab Shetty’s pictures go viral, and more; here are all the trendin
Allu Arjun approached for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Yash and Rishab Shetty’s pictures go viral, and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s next
Sunny Leone takes to Instagram to post adorable family photo on twin boys Noah and Asher’s birthday
Sunny Leone takes to Instagram to post adorable family photo on twin boys Noah and Asher’s birthday