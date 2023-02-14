Be my own Valentine. Mahima Makwana buys a Jeep Compass as a Pre-Valentine's gift for herself!

MUMBAI: Valentine's Day is around the corner, and actress Mahima Makwana is celebrating it in her own style. She bought her dream car, Jeep Compass, as a Pre-Valentine's Day gift for herself. The actress shows us the perfect way to treat ourselves this Valentine's Day. Mahima had been planning to buy this car for a while and found the perfect time to do so!

Talking about showing some self-love, the actress says, "It has been my long-term dream to own an SUV, and I finally landed on the best one. It was the perfect time to buy this car and treat myself this Valentine's Day. In the past few years, I have come to realise how important it is to love yourself before anything else, which has led me to start showing some love to myself."

Mahima Makwana has had a fantastic 2022, and we can already tell she is having an excellent 2023 full of self-love. On the work front, the actress has quite a few exciting projects lined up ahead of her. She is going to be starring in the film 'Bas Karo Aunty Ji' alongside Ishwak Singh and will also be starring in Dharma Productions' untitled next. We are extremely excited to see her work her magic in these films and amaze us once again!