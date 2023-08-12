Beautiful! Malvika Raaj shares some inside pictures from her underwater themed mehendi, check It out

Post marriage, Malvika Raaj has posted some pictures from her mehendi with a beautiful underwater theme.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 20:19
movie_image: 
Malvika

MUMBAI: If you have watched the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, you will not forget the character of ‘Poo’. Malvika Raaj is an actress who played the role of young ‘Poo’ in the film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001. That’s right! She was the younger version of Kareena Kapoor.

The actress is all grown up now and has become a fine actress. Malvika acted in a film, Jayadev in 2017. Talking about her OTT movie, she is playing the lead role opposite Rinzing Denzongpa in the film called "Squad". Rinzing Denzongpa is the son of Danny Denzongpa.

Talking about Malvika, she is the granddaughter of actor Jagdish Raj, daughter of Bobby Raj and niece of Anita Raj.

Also read - Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail passes 50 crores at the box office! The makers threw a grand party to celebrate the success of the film

While a lot of fans have been following her journey for a long time, there are also those who have got their eyes on her now. Malvika has grown to be an amazing actress and a model too, which means she doesn’t just have the skills of acting but also the looks to leave you mesmerized.

While there are people who are excited to see her all grown up, now everyone’s really excited since she recently tied the knot with her long-time lover Pranav Bagga.

The actress was even spotted a day before she took off to marry Pranav. Earlier, we had reported with the wedding pictures of the adorable couple. Now we are here with another update about them.

Malvika Raaj has posted some pictures from her mehendi with a beautiful underwater theme. Take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see in the posts, the couple really sets some high goals and look so made-for-each-other.

Also read - Must read! Animal follows Pathaan and Jawan format, here are the timings of the FDFS

What do you think about the couple? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Malvika Raaj Pranav Bagga Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Kareena Kapoor new Bollywood couples Malvika Raaj hot Malvika Raaj fans Poo Movie News Squad TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 12/08/2023 - 20:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mohammed Aashiq wins the title of MasterChef India
MUMBAI: The flavourful race to win the coveted title of MasterChef India has finally reached its zenith with a...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Dhawal again prefers Amresh over Natasha, Disowns his love for her
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Isha Malviya would stand against Abhishek Kumar if given an option in the show as she thinks he will try to put her down
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya has always been in the news due to the equation she has had with her ex Abhishek Kumar and her...
Industry stalwart tweets about Bigg Boss fame Soniya Bansal. Shiv Thakare, Manu Punjabi says, “She should get one more chance”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has entered its next phase and has gone a little close to its weekend ka vaar which is expected to be...
Woah! ‘Kadak’ was the word Vishal Jethwa used when asked about Emraan Hashmi’s performance in Tiger 3 but that’s not all, read on for more
MUMBAI: Actor Vishal Jethwa has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting in various...
Wow! Shiv Thakare acquires new mumbai home and reflects on changing relationships
MUMBAI: Indian reality TV sensation Shiv Thakare, renowned for his triumphs in shows like Bigg Boss Marathi and Khatron...
Recent Stories
Vishal
Woah! ‘Kadak’ was the word Vishal Jethwa used when asked about Emraan Hashmi’s performance in Tiger 3 but that’s not all, read on for more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vishal
Woah! ‘Kadak’ was the word Vishal Jethwa used when asked about Emraan Hashmi’s performance in Tiger 3 but that’s not all, read on for more
Rasha
Wow! All eyes for Rasha Thadani as she looks stunning in this new photoshoot
Atul
Wow! Atul Agnihotri wishes mother - in - law Salma through this post, giving us a peek into the grand celebrations
Deepika
Woah! Fans are comparing the hotness of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan and Fighter, here is the picture
Sandipta
Congratulations! Bengali actress Sandipta Sen ties the knot with Soumya Mukherjee, check out the lovely wedding pics
Mehta
RIP! Hansal Mehta mourns the loss of Jr Mehmood; Says ‘Was an integral part of my childhood’