Benjamin Gilani's son Rahil Gilani all set to entertain as Tabu's brother in Crew

MUMBAI : Actor Rahil Gilani is excited to entertain the audience once again as his film Crew comes closer to release. The talented young actor, who will be playing Tabu's younger brother in the Rhea Kapoor directorial film, is looking forward to the audience's response to his role in the film.

The heist comedy stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.

Son of renowned theatre and film artist Benjamin Gilani, Rahil shares his excitement for the film.

"Sharing screen with Tabu ji has been most enriching, fun, and a learning experience for me. I am playing the role of her younger brother and am completely in awe of her acting strength. After Gully Boy, working on a film like Crew, which is a completely different genre and is a very important experience for me," said Rahil.

When it comes to acting, Rahil is not a fresher. Growing up seeing his father make a name for himself, Rahil also started his learning from the basics. He has been affiliated with several theatre groups and worked with veterans like Naseeruddin Shah, Akash Khurana and Pandit Satyadev Dubey.

Crew is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and set to release in theatres on March 29.



