Bhagyashree Leaves Audience Spellbound with Captivating Grand Entrance on 'Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge'!"

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 16:17
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: This Saturday, fasten your seatbelt as Sony Entertainment Television’s comedy show, ‘Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge’ is all set to take you on a laughter ride! Joining the show alongside ‘Madness Ki Malkin’ Huma Qureshi will be Bollywood’s evergreen actress, Bhagyashree.

Bhagyashree brings the stage to life with her lively energy as she makes an exciting entrance, fascinating the audience with her Grand enternace of the her own reknowned song "Dil Deewana" from the timeless Bollywood classic "Maine Pyar Kiya." Dressed in magnificent outfits, she emerges the elegance and charm associated with Hindi cinema's golden era. Adding to the excitement, renowned comedian Harsh Gujral entertains the audience with his lively portrayal of a memorable dialogue from Bhagyashree's young woman film, "Maine Pyar Kiya," as well as a humorous incident that has everyone in laughter.

Be sure to tune in to Madness Machayenge- India Ko Hasayenge this Saturday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

Bhagyashree Leaves Audience Spellbound with Captivating Grand Entrance on 'Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge'!"
