Bholaa Shankar: Tamannaah Bhatia & Chiranjeevi Start Shooting The Next Schedule In Kolkata!

Tamannaah Bhatia

MUMBAI : Tamannaah Bhatia is having a busy 2023 as she is busy swiping between her projects. After wrapping up a schedule with Chiranjeevi, the actress is now in Kolkata shooting for the new schedule. Tamannaah Bhatia and Chiranjeevi were spotted in their characters and the pics are also going viral on social media increasing the anticipation for Tamannaah Bhatia’s next performance.

The duo were spotted near the Victoria Memorial Hall of Kolkata. Moments from their schedule on and off camera have also gone viral. Fans can’t stop buzzing about the same on social media and are looking forward to see the film eagerly. Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a different avatar and by the looks of it, we are in a sure treat. Tamannaah Bhatia had prior to this also shared some BTS on her social media highlighting what goes behind the perfect shot. 

For the unknown, Chiranjeevi is playing, a humble taxi driver with a mysterious past. Keerthy Suresh is playing the role of his little sister in the film. Tamanaah Bhatia, on the other hand, is appearing in the role of Bholaa Shankar's love interest. The film is slated to release on August 11th 2023.

On the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia also has Jee Karda, Jailer and  Lust Stories in the pipeline.

