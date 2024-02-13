Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to be part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer?

MUMBAI : Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been making headlines ever since the film was announced. The film will be headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan will return as Monjulika. The duo have shared the stills from two songs of the film and it has been going viral ever since. Now another actress will be joining the cast and it will surely heighten the excitement of the film.

Also Read-Wow! Kartik Aaryan's die-hard fan rides bicycle for 9 days to meet the actor

As per reports, Madhuri Dixit has been roped in to play the role of a ghost in the film. The makers are reportedly bringing a new twist in the film. There are also reports that Akshay Kumar will be part of the film but director Anees Bazmee has confirmed that he will not be part of the film.

There are also reports that Sara Ali Khan might be playing the leading lady opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read-What! Sharvari Wagh to pair with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Not Kiara Advani?

How excited are you to see Madhuri Dixit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.