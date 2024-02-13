Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to be part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer?

As per reports, Madhuri Dixit has been roped in to play the role of a ghost in the film. The makers are reportedly bringing a new twist in the film.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 16:49
movie_image: 
Madhuri

MUMBAI : Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been making headlines ever since the film was announced. The film will be headlined by Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan will return as Monjulika. The duo have shared the stills from two songs of the film and it has been going viral ever since. Now another actress will be joining the cast and it will surely heighten the excitement of the film.

Also Read-Wow! Kartik Aaryan's die-hard fan rides bicycle for 9 days to meet the actor

As per reports, Madhuri Dixit has been roped in to play the role of a ghost in the film. The makers are reportedly bringing a new twist in the film. There are also reports that Akshay Kumar will be part of the film but director Anees Bazmee has confirmed that he will not be part of the film.

There are also reports that Sara Ali Khan might be playing the leading lady opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read-What! Sharvari Wagh to pair with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Not Kiara Advani?

How excited are you to see Madhuri Dixit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Akshay Kumar Vidya Balan Kartik Aaryan Madhuri Dixit Bhool Bhulaiyaa Rajpal Yadav Ameesha Patel Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 16:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Dalljiet Kaur reveals her husband's shocking reaction on her returning back to work; speaks about what she feels was left behind post shifting to a new country
MUMBAI : Dalljiet Kaur is a well known actress in the television industry and she has been around for more than two...
Aankh Micholi: Wow! Sumedh helps Rukmini regain her self esteem
MUMBAI : Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Family special week : family members to join the contestants in their performance
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to be part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer?
MUMBAI : Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been making headlines ever since the film was announced. The film will be headlined by...
EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Big Twist! Yuvraj and Abhira come face to face as he enters the Goenka mansion?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.The show stars Shehzada...
Spoiler Alert! Barsatein Takes a Dark Turn, Mrs. Khurana's Secret Exposed
MUMBAI : In the gripping drama of Sony Entertainment Television's Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, the tranquil facade of a...
Recent Stories
Madhuri
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to be part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya mints decent on Monday, holds it's grip, here are the collection
Saif Ali Khan
Exciting! Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat to star in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming film Jewel Thief
Rakul
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Wow! Couple to have a eco-friendly wedding in Goa
sarfira
Woah! It is going to be a remake vs remake, Vedaa vs Sarfira
Akshay Kumar
Wow! Akshay Kumar's Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru gets a new title, here is when the movie will release
Urvashi Rautella
Trolled! "Who wears this at the airport" netizens troll actress Urvashi Rautella for her dressing sense