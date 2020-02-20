Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship review: A must watch!

MUMBAI: Dharma Productions is known for its over-the-top movies. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is their debut attempt in the horror genre, but it does not look likr it. The team has absolutely nailed it.

The movie is based on a ship that had appeared on Juhu beach in Mumbai some years ago, and the story revolves around how the ship is haunted and the experiences of the people on it.

Vicky Kaushal as Sumait Desai has done a brilliant job. He has gotten into the skin of the character. There is no doubt that he is a versatile actor and can carry any film on his shoulders.

It's good to see Ashutosh Rana on screen again, and his character will remind you of his role in Raaz (one). Bhumi Pednekar in a small little role has done justice to her character.

Debutant director Bhanu Pratap Singh, who is also the writer of the movie, is a narrator par excellence. The screenplay is very well written.

The suspense around the haunted ship is thrilling, and the backdrop story as a emotional connect that keeps the audience hooked to the screen.

There is not a single scene in the movie that will bore you.

The cinematography by Pushkar Singh is fabulous, and every scene is so well captured that it will scare you so much so that you might scream out loud.

The background score given by Ketan Sodha is the USP of the movie. It keeps you gripped, and every sound in a scary scene will actually make you jump out of your seat.

Overall, the movie is definitely worth a watch. After Ram Gopal Verma's Bhoot (2003), this movie does full justice to the horror genre.

Kudos to Dharma and the director!

TellyChakkar gives Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship 3/5 stars.