Bhoot – The haunted Ship accused of copying poster

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2020 08:29 PM

MUMBAI: The poster of the much-awaited horror film Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, dropped online on Thursday morning. Shortly after its release, netizens could not help but notice the similarity between the posters of Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship and a scene from critically acclaimed Malayalam film Jallikattu.

'Will Bollywood ever think something original? shamelessly copied poster of Jallikattu #bhoot', one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, '#Bhoot poster... Wow...What an original thought #jalikattu @DharmaTwoPointO @DharmaMovies #copycat @vickykaushal09 @ganeshmatkari.'

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship marks Vicky’s entry into the horror genre. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Just before the new posters were unveiled, the logo of Karan’s production house Dharma Productions went dark across all their social media pages.

The trailer of Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, which also features Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role, will release in coming week. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 21.

