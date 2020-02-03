Bhoot trailer out: Vicky Kaushal wants you to blink at your own risk

MUMBAI: After making many of us go wow over his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Vicky Kaushal is all set to return to the big screen to make us scream with his next film, Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship.

The trailer of the film was recently released. In the trailer, Vicky is seen entering a dead ship called Sea Bird, which is found stranded at Mumbai's Juhu beach one stormy night.

Vicky, who is playing the role of Prithvi, a survey officer on the Sea Bird, is seen inspecting the desolate ship as a ghost crawls in the background. The trailer then shows him digging up details of the ship, which reveals that it is haunted. The rest of the video has Vicky dealing with the horror.

Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, is set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

