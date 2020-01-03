Bhuj: The Pride of India: Ihana Dhillon to play Ammy Virk’s wife

MUMBAI: Ihana Dhillon, best known for her films Tiger, Daddy Cool Munde Fool, and more, marked her Bollywood debut with Hate Story 4. Now, the actress has reportedly bagged the role of Ammy Virk's wife in the Bollywood film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Fronted by Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhuj: The Pride Of India celebrates the 300 women of Madhapur who helped in rebuilding the Bhuj runway during the Indo-Pak war in 1971.

Ihana said to a leading publication it’s a brilliantly written script and essaying the role of an IAF officer’s wife is totally fresh for her. The Director Abhishek (Dudhaiya) extremely clear in his head about this character and it’s the independence of women back in 1971 that is shown and she is extremely proud to be associated with this project.

This is the first time that Ammy and Ihana will be paired together onscreen. It is great to see Punjabi actresses bagging roles in Big Bollywood projects.

Before this, Wamiqa Gabbi bagged a role opposite Ammy in Kabir Khan's 83. Here's hoping more such opportunities come to deserving Punjabi talent.