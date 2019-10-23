News

Bhumi: 'Bala' tries busting India's fetish for fair skin

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Oct 2019 06:42 PM

MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar's dusky appearance in the upcoming film "Bala" met with a lot of online criticism when the film's trailer was launched. The actress says the film does not intend to make fun of dark skin. Rather, it tries to break the bias or obsession that people have with fair skin in India.

"See, that was the character. When people see the film they will understand that it is not making fun of colour. It is a film that is trying to break the basic bias or the obsession that people have with fair-skinned India," Bhumi told IANS here.

"I have been reading up all the articles and, again, it comes down to the same thing that started the ageism debate over 'Saand Ki Aankh'. I don't think there is a right or a wrong. As an actor I am doing my duty. I am an actor so that I can play different characters. If that doesn't happen, I won't exist," she said, adding: "For instance, if that doesn't happen, in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' it shouldn't have been me because I had to gain 30 kilos for the film. It should have been somebody else playing the role," she added.

Bhumi had gained 30 kilos for her debut film "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", just as she went through a complex prosthetic process for her role of one of India's two oldest sharpshooters in her new film, "Saand Ki Aankh".

"All my films are different and in all my films I look different. I am very clear. Even if I have to play a man I will do it. I'll do whatever it takes," she said.

Bhumi stressed: "It's my director's prerogative. If he comes to me with an interesting part, why will I not do it?"

Tags > Bhumi Pednekar, Bala, fair skin, Saand Ki Aankh, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
23 Oct 2019 07:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actors Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma are all praises for each other
Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actors Vikram Singh Chauhan... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
23 Oct 2019 07:46 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 | Who will get saved this week from going into the nomination zone?
Bigg Boss 13 | Who will get saved this week from... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy

past seven days