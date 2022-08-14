Bhumi Pednekar credits Akshay Kumar for playing a huge part in her career

For Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, whose film Raksha Bandhan released on Thursday, its a special day as the film was released on the same day as her Toilet: Ek Prem Katha where she co-starred with Akshay Kumar. The actress shares that Akshay has played a huge part in her career as he has always backed her to deliver nothing but the best.

MUMBAI : For Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, whose film Raksha Bandhan released on Thursday, its a special day as the film was released on the same day as her Toilet: Ek Prem Katha where she co-starred with Akshay Kumar. The actress shares that Akshay has played a huge part in her career as he has always backed her to deliver nothing but the best.

Commenting on the same, Bhumi said, "It is such a lovely coincidence that on the 5th anniversary of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Raksha Bandhan - my second movie with Akshay sir is releasing in theatres today! Akshay sir has been a huge part of my career and there is so much I have learnt from him. Akshay sir has always backed me to deliver on screen and I'm grateful for his trust and vision for me as an artiste."

Incidentally, both Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and Raksha Bandhan' have social themes at their core.

Calling Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' the first blockbuster of her career, she mentioned, "Thanks to Akshay sir and I hope we deliver a solid hit again with Raksha Bandhan. Akshay sir and I have a unique tuning to deliver some meaningful entertainers. Both Toilet and Raksha Bandhan deliver a message that one can take home and also watch such films with the entire family. I love family entertainers because it appeals to the widest possible quadrant of movie-watchers in India."

The actress is confident that Raksha Bandhan' will strike a chord with every Indian living worldwide. She says, "I hope Raksha Bandhan' touches the heart and soul of everyone because it has been made with so much purity and love by Aanand L. Rai. Aanand sir has been instrumental in shaping me as the actor that I'm today."

"He has always pushed me to deliver more on screen and I hope people love what I have done in Raksha Bandhan. I can't wait for everyone to see it. I really hope our collaboration and all the hard work is appreciated by the audiences worldwide", she concluded.

Latest Video