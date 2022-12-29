Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and other actresses who went bold for roles

MUMBAI: In Bollywood, we do have some movies where intimate scenes are forcefully put without any reason. But, then we have movies where intimate scenes do play an integral part in the storyline. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar in an interview spoke about doing an intimate scene in Lust Stories, and her statements have been doing the rounds on social media.

So, today, let’s look at the list of actresses who went bold for roles…

Bhumi Pednekar – Lust Stories

Bhumi played the role of a housemaid in Lust Stories who has a physical relationship with the owner of the house she is working in. The actress’ performance in the film was appreciated and she had to do an intimate scene in the anthology.

Kiara Advani – Lust Stories

When we talk about actresses going bold for their roles, how can we forget the vibrator scene in Lust Stories? Karan Johar’s segment in Lust Stories had become the talk of the town as in one of the scenes Kiara was seen moaning while using a vibrator.

Deepika Padukone – Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan received a mixed response, but one thing that had become the talk of the town was the intimate scenes between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Some netizens were surprised to see Deepika in such a bold character.

Swara Bhasker – Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania had become a hit at the box office. In one of the scenes, Swara was seen using a vibrator, and the scene had made it to the headlines.

Radhika Apte – Parched

Parched was a wonderful film, but it was embroiled in controversy due to a scene in which Radhika Apte had gone nude. It was an intimate scene with Adil Hussain and the scene was an integral part of the storyline.

