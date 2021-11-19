Bhushan Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal to hit theaters worldwide on 11th August 2023

MUMBAI: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's most anticipated directorial film, Animal is slated to have a worldwide release on 11th August 2023. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the film also boasts of an ensemble cast

led by Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. This film marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first association with Ranbir Kapoor.

The crime drama that has already stirred conversations amongst the audience will celebrate its grand release on 11th August 2023. With developments on the project, the makers have announced the theatrical release of this unique film.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.