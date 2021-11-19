News

Bhushan Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal to hit theaters worldwide on 11th August 2023

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Nov 2021 06:17 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's most anticipated directorial film, Animal is slated to have a worldwide release on 11th August 2023. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the film also boasts of an ensemble cast
led by Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. This film marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first association with Ranbir Kapoor.

The crime drama that has already stirred conversations amongst the audience will celebrate its grand release on 11th August 2023. With developments on the project, the makers have announced the theatrical release of this unique film.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

Tags Bhushan Kumar Ranbir Kapoor Sandeep Reddy Vanga Animal Anil Kapoor Bobby Deol Bhadrakali Pictures Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See

Latest