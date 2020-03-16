Big Announcement! Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announces new film ‘Screw Dheela’, starring Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Also read: Exciting! Koffee With Karan 7: Check out the evasive goodies that are a part of this year’s notorious ‘Koffee’ hamper

Tiger Shroff will be starring in Dharma Productions upcoming film, Screw Dheela. Karan Johar made this magnus announcement on Monday and shared a teaser of the film. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.

The teaser begins with Tiger being tied to a chair and being beaten up by goons. He tries to elaborate about how he is the wrong guy and just an average PT teacher. Then, he is shown the video of his girlfriend, a dark silhouette of a girl and soon gets motivated enough to retaliate.

He beats up everyone and the film seems to be promising a lot of action and Tiger did not disappoint with his action skills. He roughs up the assailants soon enough. Towards the end of the teaser, a timid goon asks him who he actually was.

Fans have flooded the comments section of the teaser saying that they are very excited to see Tiger in the film and said that Shashank who backed films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania will draw out the best from Tiger.

Also read: Koffee with Karan Season 7: OMG! Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu plan to bash Karan Johar on his show

Credits: The Indian Express