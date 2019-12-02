News

Big B gives app launch a skip, sparks off fresh health scare buzz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Dec 2019 05:00 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan skipped an app launch event in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, and speculations were immediately rife on whether the actor had given the event a miss owing to ill health.

Bachchan, who has not been keeping well lately, was invited as one of the chief guests for the launch of an educational app.

However, even though he was not physically present at the event, a video was played where the actor spoke of the future of education in India and also shared his best wishes with the makers of the app, names STEPapp (student talent enhancement program) -- an educational app which aims to revolutionise K-12 education in India with the gamification of learning.

"The future of our country lies in the education of our children. Praveen Tyagi's STEPapp has made learning interesting and rewarding for students. Teaching children through games is an innovative step. My best wishes are with Mr Tyagi's team comprising 400 IITians who have helped create an innovation like STEPapp," he said in the video.

The Bollywood veteran was recently hospitalised. Despite the health scare, he has been continuously working upon being released from hospital.

A few days ago, the actor sparked off fresh speculations over his health with a blog post. "I must retire.. the head is thinking something else and the fingers another.. its a message," he wrote on his blog.

While fans were speculating if this was a retirement announcement, sources close to the actor rushed to clarify that he only meant he was tired and wished to retire for the day -- or, go to sleep.

On the work front, the 77-year-old actor goes into 2020 with a packed date diary. His upcoming films include Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo", Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", Rumi Jaffery's "Chehre" and Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra".

Source: IANS

Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, Praveen Tyagi, Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Gautam Rode, Preeti Jhangiani and Angela...

Gautam Rode, Preeti Jhangiani and Angela Krislinzki grace Artival 2019
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

From the sets of Beyhadh 2!

From the sets of Beyhadh 2!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

past seven days