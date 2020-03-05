News

Big B shares Jaya's pic in avatar of Swami Vivekananda

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Mar 2020 03:23 PM

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared a throwback picture of his wife Jaya Bachchan in which the latter could be seen dressed as Swami Vivekananda.

"Jaya .. in film 'Dagtar Babu' in Bengali playing Vivekananda .. film could not be completed," Big B captioned the image.

Reacting to the picture, a user commented: "incredible."

Another one wrote: "Beautiful."

A day ago, Amitabh posted a black-and-white picture from the sets of Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film "Gulabo Sitabo", co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

"In the world of this Gen Abr., conversation .. for Gulabo Sitabo .. GiBo SiBo ..Last time did something like that his was for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' ... K3G," he wrote.

SOURCE: IANS 

 

Tags Amitabh Bachchan Swami Vivekananda Jaya Bachchan Dagtar Babu Gulabo Sitabo Ayushmann Khurrana TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
04 Mar 2020 10:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum | RoNakshi to finally come back together
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum | RoNakshi to finally come... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
04 Mar 2020 10:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Ranbir and Prachi to finally express love
On Location: Ranbir and Prachi to finally express... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here