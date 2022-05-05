Big development! Court extends stay on summons to Salman Khan in criminal intimidation case

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court, in connection with the alleged misbehavior of a journalist in the year 2019, through a lower court, directed actor Salman Khan that the stay given on the summons issued to him has been extended till June 13. In March this year, a magistrate’s court summoned Salman Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Sheikh to appear on April 5. Ashok Pandey filed a complaint against both of them, alleging that he was threatened and assaulted. Last month, Salman Khan had approached the High Court challenging the summons.

Later, his bodyguard also filed a petition challenging the summons. Now, both the petitions came up for hearing before a single bench of Justice N J Jamadar.

The court extended the stay on the summons against both till June 13.

Pandey had alleged that in April 2019, Khan and Shaikh abused and assaulted him for filming the actor while he was cycling on a road in Mumbai.

Khan in his petition claimed there were contradictions and improvisations in Pandey's complaint, and that he had not said anything to Pandey at the time of the alleged incident.

Metropolitan Magistrate R R Khan had on March 23 issued the process to Khan and Shaikh, after noting that a police report submitted in the matter stated that offences under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) are made out against the accused persons.

Pandey had alleged that the actor snatched his mobile phone while cycling on a Mumbai street when some media persons started clicking his photos. The actor had allegedly entered into an argument and threatened him, Pandey said in his complaint.

Salman's off-screen life is marred by controversy and legal troubles. In 2015, he was convicted of culpable homicide for a negligent driving case in which he ran over five people with his car, killing one, but his conviction was set aside on appeal. On 5 April 2018, Khan was convicted in a blackbuck poaching case and sentenced to five years imprisonment. He is currently out on bail while an appeal is being heard.

