Big update! Court reserves order on Aryan Khan's bail plea until THIS date

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after drugs were seized from a cruise party he was attending. Now, according to the latest reports, the court has reserved order on Aryan Khan's bail plea until October 20.

In its reply to Aryan's bail plea, the investigating agency alleged that material collated during investigation revealed the accused No 1 (Aryan Khan) has a role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. The NCB stated that Aryan procured contraband from Accused No. 2 (Arbaaz Merchant), from whom 6 grams of Charas was recovered. The investigating agency also stated that Aryan Khan was in touch with people who appear to be a part of an International Drug Network. The investigating agency further stated that Aryan Khan is an influential person and that there is a possibility that he may tamper with evidence and influence other witnesses and even flee justice. The NCB opposed Aryan's bail while his lawyer argued on the ground that there was no recovered from the star son.

“They may have had information of a rave party but, it does not give them a right to pick up people otherwise unconnected and from who there was zero recovery or hold on to their custody when not required,” Amit Desai stated in court. He further argued that Aryan khan had no plans to consume or sell drugs.

The senior advocate added, "They are some young kids. In many countries these substances are legal. Let us not penalise in bail. Let us not make it worse for them. They have suffered enough, they have learnt their lesson, if at all. They are not peddlers, racketeers or traffickers.”

