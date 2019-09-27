Bigg Boss 13: Pavitra Punia opted out of the show due to ex-lover, Paras Chhabra?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It has made an audience for itself who always look forward to the new season. After keeping the loyal viewers hooked to the TV screens with its previous seasons, the show is returning with a new season. The show will see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host once again and will premier this weekend.



There were reports that Pavitra Punia will be quitting the show Baalveer Returns to join Bigg Boss 13. However, speaking about the same, the actress told SpotboyE.com, "I am not going to quit Baalveer for anything. Jab tak Baalveer zinda hai main toh yeh show nahi chhodne waali hoon. But I will also not deny that I was in talks for Bigg Boss 13. However, that was three-four months back and I was ready for it but they wanted one and half months to decide the final names. And for that, I couldn’t keep Baalveer on hold. So, I had to take a wise decision and I decided to go for Baalveer. I am very much committed to this show.”



Now, according to the latest report in the portal, the reason was something else. Well, a source close to Bigg Boss 13 shared that the real reason for turning down the controversial show was Pavitra’s ex-lover, Paras Chhabra. The report further suggested that the actor has been finalised as one of the contestants and at that time when Pavitra learnt that he is also been considered for the show, the actress decided to opt out of it.