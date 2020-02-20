News

Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth is the king of one-liners

MUMBAI: Rashmi Desai is known for portraying the role of Tapasya in Uttaran. She recently participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, emerging as a finalist. Siddarth Shukla, who is popular for his roles in Love You Zindagi, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Balika Vadhu. Coming to shock that he was is the winner of the show. Even though the two were living under same roof, they never got along with each other and had major disagreements. For those who do not know, Rashmi and Siddharth were good friends when they starred in Dil Se Dil Tak. Siddharth became the centre of attraction in social media like Instagram and Twitter.

A fan page posted a picture woth the following.

Rashmi: mujhe negativity bilkul pasand nahi, mai negative logo ke saath rehi nai sakti. Sid: to phir apne saath kaise rehti ho

The caption said ‘one liner king siddharth #twitterkingsid’. This hashtag is going viral on Twitter, all thanks to the actor's fans.

