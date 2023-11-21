Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants for this week; four to be eliminated this "Weekend Ka Vaar"

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the top 5 shows on television and is doing well when it comes to TRPS.

One of the reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content and drama that is happening in the house.

We had reported earlier that Bigg Boss will be bringing a big twist in the house where 4 contestants would be eliminated and five wild card contestants would be introduced in the show.

This would happen owing to a few contestants who are not at all contributing to the show. Bigg Boss would evict them and would introduce new wild card entries to spice up the show.

In the upcoming episode the nomination task would take place where the contestants would nominate each other.

This week, Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny are nominated by the housemates.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode there would be a big twist where out of these nominated contestants four would be eliminated and five wild card contestants would be entering the show.

Ankita can be saved as she has been playing the game and is seen since the beginning of the show and she has a massive fan following.

Whereas Anurag, Jigna, Sana and Sunny are still finding their foot in the game and they haven’t managed to play that well where they would come in the public eye.

Well, there is no doubt that this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is going to be very exciting and it would be interesting to see who would be the wild card entries and who would get eliminated.

