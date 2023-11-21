Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants for this week; four to be eliminated this "Weekend Ka Vaar"

Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well and the show is among the top five shows when it comes to the BARC rating. Now here we bring you the nominated contestants for this week.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 20:28
movie_image: 
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is one of the top 5 shows on television and is doing well when it comes to TRPS.

One of the reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content and drama that is happening in the house.

We had reported earlier that Bigg Boss will be bringing a big twist in the house where 4 contestants would be eliminated and five wild card contestants would be introduced in the show.

This would happen owing to a few contestants who are not at all contributing to the show. Bigg Boss would evict them and would introduce new wild card entries to spice up the show.  

In the upcoming episode the nomination task would take place where the contestants would nominate each other.

This week, Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny are nominated by the housemates.

Also Read : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Abhishek Mallan gets saved from nomination with this special power

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode there would be a big twist where out of these nominated contestants four would be eliminated and five wild card contestants would be entering the show.

Ankita can be saved as she has been playing the game and is seen since the beginning of the show and she has a massive fan following.

Whereas Anurag, Jigna, Sana and Sunny are still finding their foot in the game and they haven’t managed to play that well where they would come in the public eye.

Well, there is no doubt that this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is going to be very exciting and it would be interesting to see who would be the wild card entries and who would get eliminated.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ -  Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in Bigg Boss Season 17; read to know more

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss OTT season 2 Karan Johar Colors VOOT TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale Munawar Faruqui Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya KHICHDI 2 Navid Sole
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 11/21/2023 - 20:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
"Anticipated Korean Dramas in 2023: Sweet Home 2, My Demon, Gyeongseong Creature & Beyond – 5 Exciting Shows We're Eagerly Awaiting!"
From Doona! to Strong Girl Nam-soon and Twinkling Watermelon to My Dearest, November brought many cheers to fans of K-...
BTS ARMY, Get Ready to Dance! Digital Release of 'Permission to Dance On Stage' Alongside Exclusive Concert Versions in the US—Pre-Order Details, Costs, Where to Watch, and More Exciting Deets!
MUMBAI: It is clearly BTS’ world, and we’re living in it. Every new day, we find a new record-breaking report about...
Saga Continues: Strong Girl Bong Soon Makers Unveil Third Installment, Promising Thrills and Power-Packed Adventures in the Finale of 'Ahead of the Strong Girl Nam Soon.
MUMBAI: Strong Girl Bong Soon’s spin-off, Strong Girl Nam Soon, is currently making waves for its intriguing storyline...
BTS' V Fulfills Fanboy Dreams in Heartwarming Instagram Exchange with Celebrity Crush – Can You Guess the Star?
MUMBAI: Kim Taehyung, aka V, of the South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, but do...
Dating rumors involving BTS' RM and aespa's Karina have sparked an unfortunate fan altercation. Some ARMYs claim, "He would never date someone like her" while using derogatory language.
MUMBAI: South Korean band BTS members are no strangers to dating rumors. A few days after Jimin was reportedly dating...
Imlie: Shocking! Agastya’s startling decision to divorce looms over Imlie in the coming episodes.
MUMBAI: Imlie is a compelling TV serial that revolves around the journey of a village girl, Imlie, navigating love,...
Recent Stories
Sara
Beautiful! Sara Ali Khan looks breathtaking while she poses in swimsuit by the pool
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sara
Beautiful! Sara Ali Khan looks breathtaking while she poses in swimsuit by the pool
Farrey
Exclusive! "I have done the food delivery job for a week to understand this character" Sahil Mehta on his movie Farrey
Karan
Woah! Karan Johar reveals how Vishal - Shekhar were traumatized with Ishq Wala Love, believed that it 'made no sense'
ANURAG KASHYAP
Oh no! Anurag Kashyap suffered from two heart attacks after Maximum City was shelved, the filmmaker reveals that he 'lost it'
Tiger 3
Must Read! World cup or the flat content, what was the reason of downfall Tiger 3 collection
Tiger
Fascinating! Tiger Shroff all set to kick start filming for 'Rambo' in March, Directed by Rohit Dhawan in Siddharth Anand’s production