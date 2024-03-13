Biggest Premiere of the day! Masses favorite couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey graces the red carpet of their film 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' in Mumbai!

Sargun Mehta

MUMBAI: The time has come to witness one of the biggest premieres of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's film 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' starring Sargun and Gippy Grewal. Well-studded with top stars from the entertainment world, the starry night was held in Mumbai. 

The people's couples Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta who are the producers of Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' graced the premiere. The Punjabi star  Gippy Grewal, who is also the lead cast of the film was present at the grand premiere night. As the trailer of the film has always kept the audience's exhilaration on the rise, the excitement for the release of the film was clearly visible at the premiere. Being one of the biggest Punjabi films, it is sure to create magic on the screens. 

'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' is indeed a film to mark as it is been produced by the people's couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. The excitement is indeed rising to a fever pitch to see this grand project coming on the screens. The film will be released on the big screens on March 15, 2024.

