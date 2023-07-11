Bijay J Anand gets candid about his admiration for Vidyut Jammwal, talks about how inspiring he is as a personality

MUMBAI: Bijay J Anand is a dynamic personality who wears multiple hats at the same time.

Apart from being an acclaimed actor, he is also a trained and certified International Yoga guru.

No wonder, he serves as a source of inspiration for thousands of his followers around the world.

Despite his acclaim and following as far as Yoga, fitness and wellness is concerned, there is someone from within our glamorous film industry who this yoga guru not only looks up to but also draws inspiration from.

Well, it is none other than the man himself, Vidyut Jammwal!!

Both Bijay and Vidyut have worked together in IB71 and the project was a critically-acclaimed one that was loved by one and all. Ever since then, Bijay and Vidyut have had a great equation of mutual respect and it's so wonderful indeed. Regarding his admiration for Vidyut and his core values as a professional, Bijay adds and we quote,

"I have thousands of students all over the world who depend upon me for teaching on fitness, wellness and spirituality. However, I have to confess that there's one person who has inspired me tremendously in the past one year and it is none other than Vidyut Jammwal.

It happened during the sets of IB71 when we worked together. Even if we were on sets at 3am, he wouldn't be resting and just lying down on the couch during breaks.

He would be busy stretching, skipping, cycling or some other physical activity.

Also, he's always alert physically and mentally. Whatever I know of yoga and health, I can say that Vidyut is just fabulous.

Vidyut broadened my perspective about fitness and how fit can one be beyond the age of 40 and 50. Apart from being a great human being, what stands out for Vidyut is his mental clarity and his perfect fitness level. This is something we all should aspire for to begin with. The reason I am sharing all this is because for anyone who wants to be fit and wants to achieve perfection at that level, it is important to have an idol and in this case, Vidyut is indeed the one. I am proud and happy that I am still learning. Despite having thousands of students all over the globe like Russia, China, Mexico and other places, I can say that Vidyut is my fitness guru. He inspires. We are now set to work together in our next film Crackkk."

On the work front, apart from Crackkk, Bijay also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff which people are eagerly waiting for. All we can say is kudos to Bijay for being so humble about the fact that despite having thousands of students all over the globe, you can still continue to learn and feel inspired. Stay tuned for more updates.