Bikini pics of Disha Patani set Instagram on fire

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2020 12:42 PM

MUMBAI: Budding Bollywood star Disha Patani has set Instagram on fire again with a fresh lot of bikini pictures. This time, the actress has shared a couple of stills from her upcoming flick "Malang".

Disha has shared two pictures, where she can be seen at the beach and in the water. "Some more #malang," she wrote.

The actress loves to tease her fans with snapshots that overflow with oomph every now and then on social media. Her flawless figure surely must give fitness goals to some of her fans.

Disha's upcoming release is "Malang" directed by Mohit Suri. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, and is scheduled to release February 7.

