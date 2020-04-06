Bipasha Basu does something special during the quarantine

MUMBAI: Bipasha Basu is a popular model and actress and is particularly known for her work in the thriller and horror film genres. After a successful career as a fashion model, Basu made her film debut with a supporting role in the thriller Ajnabee (2001), which won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Her first leading role was in the horror film Raaz (2002), which earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination. She has starred in top-grossing films like Jism (2003), No Entry (2005), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Dhoom 2 (2006), and Race (2008).

During the ongoing lockdown across the country, Bollywood celebs are seen engaging in different activities at their homes. Recently, a video of Bipasha is doing the rounds in which she is seen growing vegetables in her balcony.

Bipasha shared a video on her Instagram account of her planting tomato and chilli plants. With this, she wrote, ‘During lockdown and social distancing, I am identifying myself a little more every day. We should pay more attention to our physical and mental health and should be a little more responsible towards life at this time. Life is a gift. Spend it with gratitude and enjoyment on everyone.'

This is indeed a unique and creative way to spend one's quarantine time, as it also contributes to a healthy environment, which is very much required in today’s scenario to fight the Coronavirus.

