Bollywood Actress Rashami Desai Opens up About Her Guru Being An Inspiration in her Life

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 07:15
MUMBAI:A Guru is a guide, an inspiration, a teacher. A Guru is God! For actress Rashami Desai, her Guru is her master and the source for constant blessing. She just shared a picture of herself with her Guru. Talking about how He has inspired and played an important role in changing her life, Rashami opens up.

In the picture, Rashami looks simple and sweet in an Indian attire. She dressed up her embroidered light pink kurti with a nice Banarasi Dupatta. With a light no makeup look and red bindi on her forehead, she glows as she received blessings from her Guru.

She says, "He has always been there to support me and hold my hand while making life decisions. My Guru has been a dear part of my life and ever since i can remember,  has guided and blessed us in innumerable ways. He's an incredible coach and a gem of a person. His words are like pearls of wisdom that make sense of the world and give peace to us. Guru Ji is the simplest man but has the deepest most profound approach to life"

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 07:15

Recent Stories
