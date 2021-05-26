This Bollywood actress is the role model for Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: Known for her amazing dancing skills and her stunning looks Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi had made her strong mark, over the time with her immense contribution. How can we forget the dance numbers of the actress like, Garmi, Saki Saki, Dilbar and Kamariya. Actress never fails to raise the temperature with her hotness and make the audience groove with her dance numbers.

For all the Nora Fatehi fans did you know which Bollywood actress is the role model for her??, and that actress is none other than our very own Katrina Kaif, yes see you heard right the Barbie doll of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif who is the Heartbeat of millions across globe is the role model for the actress Nora Fatehi.

Nora Fatehi once said, Katrina Kaif has broken all the barriers for the people who come from abroad to follow and fulfill their dreams.

Well no doubt both the actresses Nora Fatehi and Katrina Kaif are the major examples of names whose journey is backed by hard work and dedication.



On the work front actress Nora Fatehi is to be seen in a special appearance in the movie Satyamev Jayate 2, whereas on the other hand actress Katrina Kaif will be seen in movies like Sooryavanshi and Both Police.

