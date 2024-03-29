Bollywood Actresses Who Shared The Screen with Global Star Ram Charan - RRR, RC16 and more

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 15:07
RRR

MUMBAI : Global star Ram Charan has not only conquered the hearts of audiences worldwide but has also collaborated with some of Bollywood's leading ladies, showcasing his versatility and charm on the silver screen. Let's take a look at the talented actresses who have worked alongside him in various projects:

Alia Bhatt in 'RRR':
In the highly acclaimed film 'RRR,' Ram Charan shares the screen with Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt. Their on-screen chemistry and powerful performances contributed to the global recognition garnered by the film, making it a monumental success.

Kiara Advani in 'Game Changer':
Ram Charan's upcoming film 'Game Changer' features the talented Kiara Advani as his co-star. Anticipation is high to witness their on-screen chemistry in this political thriller, with fans eagerly awaiting the release to see this fresh pair in action.

Janhvi Kapoor in 'RC16':
Recently announced, Ram Charan's collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming film 'RC16' has already sparked excitement among fans. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, this film promises to carry forward the legacy of their iconic parents, Chiranjeevi and Sridevi. 

Rakul Preet Singh in 'The Fighter':
Ram Charan's on-screen chemistry with Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh shines in 'The Fighter.' Their captivating performances and dynamic interactions add depth to the film, leaving audiences enthralled from start to finish.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 15:07

