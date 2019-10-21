Bollywood and TV celebrities cast their vote at Assembly Elections 2019

MUMBAI: The state Assembly Elections have been held in Maharashtra and Haryana and the voting began at 7 am today. Polling is being held for the by-election to 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 18 states.

Well, just like the commoners who stepped out to cast their vote, our Bollywood and TV celebrities too took out some time being a responsible citizen and casted their votes.

Many celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to share the pictures after their casted their votes.

This shows how responsible our celebrities are towards our country. As we all know one vote can make a difference, so it was great to see them taking part in this.

Aamir Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Malaika Arora, Kunal Kemmu along with his family, Lara Dutta, Vidya Balan, Vivek Oberoi, Punit Malhotra, Sikander Kher, Sohail Khan, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta, Hrithik Roshan, Isha Koppikar, among others were clicked by the paparazzi exiting the poll boots.

Karan V Grover posted a video where he is requesting people to go and cast the vote. Sharad Kelkar too was papped after he casted his vote. Vatsal Sheth was spotted with his family. Mandira Bedi also shared a video on her Instagram that she voted and everyone should.

Our celebrities have always inspired us to do good things for our society and for our country. This is one thing where you can follow their footstep and fight corruption. So take a step and go cast your vote.