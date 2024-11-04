Bollywood Goes Pawsome for National Pet Day 2024!

MUMBAI: Today, on National Pet Day, we celebrate the special bond between pets and humans. From playful pups to purring felines, pets enrich our lives with unconditional love, laughter, and loyalty and this day is a reminder to shower them with extra love and attention. Bollywood's pet-loving stars are here to melt your heart and maybe inspire you to adopt your own furry friend – cuteness overload guaranteed!

Starting with Alia Bhatt, she shares her home with a furry companion, a cat named Edward. She is often see sharing adorable moments with Edward on social media.

Kartik Aaryan, known for his playful charm, is often seen showcasing his goofy side with his pup, Katori, who even has its own Instagram account, documenting its life as a pampered pup.

Varun Dhawan is a devoted dog dad to his furry companion, Joey. He frequently shares adorable photos and videos on social media, showcasing their playful moments and Joey's enthusiastic greetings after a long day.

Radhikka Madan also shines as a loving dog mom to Cosmo who brings endless joy to her life. From cuddling sessions to sun-soaked adventures, She often shares their playful pictures on social media.

Diana Penty is also a devoted dog mom and she shares her home with the adorable Victoria aka Vicky. She frequently shares glimpses pf their adorable bond on social media and they radiate pure love and warmth.

Nushrratt Bharuccha loves her two furballs named Lola and Noah. She keeps sharing their goofy videos and pictures on her social media.

Kubbra Sait, rocking a fierce persona on-screen, is a proud pawrent of her cat named Shifu. She has recently adopted another kitten from Shamita Shetty and named it Sexyy Sait, which she got neurologically verified.

Shamita Shetty has a big heart for animals and shares her home with feline friends named, Phoebe and Loki. She's been an animal loved since childhood, and has always had dogs or cats around her and showers them with unconditional affection.

The power couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda share their lives with Drogo (lovingly nicknamed "Chotuu" by Kriti) who has its own Instagram account. They are often seen travelling and celebrating with their doggo.

From these heartwarming posts, it's evident that Bollywood actors consider their pets as their family. So, this National Pet Day, take a moment to appreciate the furry and feathery companions who bring joy into our lives.