Bollywood movies that crossed the 200-crore mark in just a week

MUMBAI: Now, the success of a movie is estimated by its collection at the box office. Since Aamir Khan’s Gajini did a whopping business of 100 crores, the 'hundred-crore club' become a commonly used term. The audiences and the trade market of Bollywood began to categorize movies according to the number of crores it generated.

They are many movies that take time to reach even the 100-crore mark, but a few touch 200 crores within a week. We bring you a list of such films in recent years.

1.Sultan

Sultan released in the year 2016 and was one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie starred Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma and was directed by Ali Abaas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. It was a huge success at the box office and a critically acclaimed movie. In no time, it earned 200 crores.

2) Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai released in the year 2017 and starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It was the most successful movie of that year. It was directed by Ali Abaas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra; it was a sequel to the hit movie Ek Tha Tiger. The movie in a week’s time collected 200 crores at the box office.

3) Sanju

Sanju was one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2018. It starred Ranbir Kapoor and was helmed by Rajkumar Irani and produced by Vinod Vindhu Chopra. The movie was based on the life of Sanjay Dutt and was a huge commercial success.

4) War

War, which released just a few weeks ago, has been doing smashing business at the box office. The film, which stars Hritik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, entered the 200-crore club in just one week of its release.