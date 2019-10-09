News

Bollywood movies that crossed the 200-crore mark in just a week

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Oct 2019 09:22 PM

MUMBAI: Now, the success of a movie is estimated by its collection at the box office. Since Aamir Khan’s Gajini did a whopping business of 100 crores, the 'hundred-crore club' become a commonly used term. The audiences and the trade market of Bollywood began to categorize movies according to the number of crores it generated.

They are many movies that take time to reach even the 100-crore mark, but a few touch 200 crores within a week. We bring you a list of such films in recent years.

1.Sultan

Image result for sultan movie

Sultan released in the year 2016 and was one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie starred Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma and was directed by Ali Abaas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra. It was a huge success at the box office and a critically acclaimed movie. In no time, it earned 200 crores.

2) Tiger Zinda Hai

Image result for Tiger Zinda Hai movie

Tiger Zinda Hai released in the year 2017 and starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It was the most successful movie of that year. It was directed by Ali Abaas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra; it was a sequel to the hit movie Ek Tha Tiger. The movie in a week’s time collected 200 crores at the box office.

3) Sanju

Related image

Sanju was one of the most anticipated movies of the year  2018. It starred Ranbir Kapoor and was helmed by Rajkumar Irani and produced by Vinod Vindhu Chopra. The movie was based on the life of Sanjay Dutt and was a huge commercial success.

4) War

Image result for war movie review

War, which released just a few weeks ago, has been doing smashing business at the box office. The film, which stars Hritik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, entered the 200-crore club in just one week of its release.

Tags > Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju, war, Bollywood, 200-crore mark, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
09 Oct 2019 07:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 Sneak Peek | Nominations to turn friends into frenemies
Bigg Boss 13 Sneak Peek | Nominations to turn... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

B Town gathers at the launch of Khalid Mohamed’s...

B Town gathers at the launch of Khalid Mohamed’s debut novel ‘The Aladia Sisters’
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

past seven days