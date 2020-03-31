Bollywood spreads warmth during Coronavirus

MUMBAI: The nation is facing the probability of a longer lockdown than 21 days, or even curfews during the Coronovirus aka COVID-19 outbreak. While people are stuck in their houses, they are increasingly watching movies and surfing the net. Most Indians are looking up to their idolized Bollywood personalities, who are cheering them up once again this week.

Amitabh Bachchan

Quoting Charles Darwin, megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote the following lines on Twitter: "It's not the strangest who survive, not the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change." Not to forget to mention that Big B is one of the most active desi filmstars on social media and his tweets and posts are revered by fans.

T 3483 - "It's not the strangest who survive, not the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change. " ~ Ef k



असमान्य होने से आप अपने आप को जीवित नहीं रख सकते ; न ही बुद्धिमान होने से ; जो बदलाव के लिए सम्वेदनशील होते हैं , वो अपने आप को जीवित रख सकते हैं ~ अब pic.twitter.com/4qYTHtOVcq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 28, 2020

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra also took to Twitter to share an interesting sketch of a little boy riding a horse. The caption read: "Everyone is a bit scared, said the horse. But we are less scared together."

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, who earlier posted videos of her mopping and cleaning her house and even doing the utensils during the social distancing of Coronavirus times, said, "Hope everyone is staying safe... please follow all precautionary safety measures as recommended by the health professionals... exercise and meditation help your body’s immune system... keep your environment clean and happy."

#KatrinaKaif showing us that hygiene is equally important as social distancing in the battle against #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/U03LaC5J6s — Filmfare (@filmfare) March 25, 2020

"Be safe and take care of one another. Together let's help to stop the spread of this virus. Stay safe everyone," added the actress.

Sonu Nigam

Actor-singer Sonu Nigam shared an exclusive message on Coronavirus, wherein he shared his plight about not being able to return to India amid the total lockdown.

WATCH - Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam shared an exclusive message on #Coronavirus wherein he shares his plight as he can't return to India amid the #TotalLockdown. pic.twitter.com/vK2aowDr92 — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) March 30, 2020

Preetisheel Singh

Ace makeup and prosthetic designer Preetisheel Singh asked everyone to show restraint and compassion in these tough times. "The world is going through troubled times right now and it seems like we cannot do anything about it, but remember, it's the little things that will get us all out of this big difficulty," she wrote on the Instagram account of her company, Da Makeup Lab.

"It's the care, the love, the strict adherence to social distancing, and a sense that together we can overcome it. That is what will ultimately bail us out. So keep calm and fight on," added Preetisheel.

Karan Johar

Leading filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted: "You know what to do! You know how critical it is! You know about self isolating, washing hands, social distancing, you know it all!"

You know what to do! You know how critical it is! You know about self isolating, washing hands, social distancing , you know it all! Then ....do yourself a favour and just don’t read any more corona updates for a few days! Just happy and elevating news! Do this for yourself ! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 27, 2020

"Then do yourself a favour and just don’t read any more corona updates for a few days! Just happy and elevating news! Do this for yourself," Karan added.

Alia Bhatt

Sharing a pic of hers with papa Mahesh Bhatt, Alia wrote on her FB page: "Stay home and go through old pictures when you’re missing your daddy. #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe"

https://www.facebook.com/aliabhatt/posts/534728387426574

The Indian government has said that the Coronavirus pandemic in the country is at the "local transmission" stage. The total number of cases have risen to 1,071 and the death toll stands at 29.

Meanwhile, according to the latest news reports, worldwide, the number of Coronavirus cases has reached more than 724,436. Some 151,000 people have recovered, while more than 34,000 have died.