Bollywood's rap sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh requests fans to stay at home to fight the outbreak

28 Mar 2020 04:36 PM

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh recently posted a video on social media where he is requesting everyone to stay at home.

He shared the video with the caption, "Am here again to request you all to stay at home and help stop the spread of covid-19. While staying home find out ways to keep yourself occupied and this will help you in keeping your positivity. #stayhome #gharbaithoindia #yoyohoneysingh"

However, this is not the first time Yo Yo Honey Singh has requested us to follow the stay at home movement.

He posted a video a few days ago wherein he pleaded everyone to follow the Janta Curfew.

Yo Yo Honey Singh also expressed his gratitude to all the police, hospitals, doctors, nurses, bus drivers and people who were actively helping in battling the coronavirus away.

Yo Yo Honey Singh, understanding the seriousness and gravity of the current situation, implores us to stay home while finding something productive to do.

The rapper also asked of us to stay and eat healthy and work out at home too, so that we can build up our immune system to fight off the virus in the worst-case scenario.

The rapper is also seen giving us some significant work out tips for everyone to follow on his social media page. He is stating that it is our duty to stay at home as it is the only possible way we could fight the virus.

On the work front, the rapper has plans on releasing two new songs namely “First Kiss" which will be a love song much awaited by his ardent fans, and then, one more party song named "Saiyaan” which will surely make a lot of us shuffle on the dance floor.

The two songs will be released back to back which will surely send his fans in a frenzy and his last release 'Loca' receiving such enormous appreciation and admiration is proof of that.

Bollywood's rap sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh is on a spree of success and will have a lot on his plate this year. We will be getting back to back hits from the rapper!

