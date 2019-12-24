Bollywood's sweetheart Sara Ali Khan grabs maximum awards in a year and we are not even surprised!

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has always delivered promising roles and has nailed every character by bringing all justice to each of them. Despite being just two films old, she has not just won over the audience but also seven awards for her two performances in her debut film ‘Kedarnath’ and second, ‘Simmba’.

With her magnetic persona and charisma, Sara Ali Khan has amazed us by sweeping maximum awards, this year. Breaking the big box of awards, she has captured Filmfare Award for the best female debut, IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year and now, very recently Rising star at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Not just this, Sara also won the Fresh Face award from Femina and Vogue and a Breakthrough Talent of the Year award from GQ, she also won two awards from Star Screen awards for her performance in both her films.

Sara is also the only actress to have won these many awards under the debutant tag! This not only makes the fans wonder what the actress has in stock for 2020 and at the same time, spikes the excitement making the audience want more and more from the actress.

On the work front, Bollywood's buzz girl Sara will be seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali 's next alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1', respectively. With a trail of promising projects, both the films are slated to release next year.