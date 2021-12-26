Boman Irani: Big day for Indian cricket, bigger day for Indian confidence

MUMBAI: Boman Irani, who plays Indian Test wicket keeper-turned-BBC commentator Farokh Engineer in '83', says India's 1983 World Cup win on June 25, 1983, was a big day for Indian cricket, and probably a bigger day for the self-confidence of Indians.

The actor shared a video montage on Instagram. The clip features lead actor Ranveer Singh, director Kabir Khan and him from Lord's, the Mecca of cricket.

"The #83 #worldcupvictory was a big day for Indian cricket, and probably a bigger day for Indian confidence and self-belief in general. This is the place where it all erupted for all of us. I finally went there years later to absorb the afterglow," he wrote.

Irani added: "The feeling was charged, magical and emotional. Was with the always charged, magical and emotional @ranveersingh for company. Thanks @kabirkhankk for doing this. The country needed to be reminded. @83thefilm @homeofcricket."

Meanwhile, Saqib Saleem, who will be seen portraying the 1983 vice-captain (and Man of the Match in both the semi-finals and finals), Mohinder 'Jimmy' Amarnath, shared a picture on Instagram, making a patriotic statement by leaving his signature on the Tricolour.

In his caption, he simply said: "83 (India map and heart emoji) @83thefilm."

SOURCE : IANS