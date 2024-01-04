Boney Kapoor AFFIRMS Janhvi Kapoor's relationship with Shikhar Pahariya; Says ‘We’re blessed to have somebody like him’

MUMBAI: Boney Kapoor is excited for the debut of his next movie, Maidaan, a sports drama starring Ajay Devgn as the late Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. He discussed his daughter Janhvi Kapoor's alleged lover, Shikhar Pahariya, in a recent interview as well.

(Also read: Boney Kapoor opens up on Anil Kapoor being 'Angry not talking' over No Entry 2 casting decision)

Boney Kapoor spoke to the popular news portal, “I love him (Shikhar) and in fact, in between a couple of years back Janhvi was not seeing him but I was still friendly to him. I was convinced he can never be an ex. He’ll be around. When any person is there for you in any capacity whether it’s for me, whether it’s for Janhvi, whether it’s for Arjun, he is friendly to all. So I feel we’re blessed to have somebody like him in our set up.”

Janhvi Kapoor has not formally accepted her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, but she never shied away from stepping out with him on lunch and dinner dates. The rumoured lovebirds recently partied together as Shikhar attended Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor’s birthday bash. They even took a vacation to the Maldives together and Shikhar was also present at Janhvi’s uncle, Anil Kapoor’s birthday party. On her 27th birthday last month, Janhvi, along with Shikhar and close friend Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, visited the Tirupati Temple. Several pictures of the trio from the temple premises also surfaced on the internet,

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of the politician and former chief minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde. Shikhar and Janhvi allegedly had a significant relationship at one point before calling it quits. Janhvi then insisted that she was single, despite Karan Johar's near-confirmation of the dating rumors in Koffee With Karan season 7. According to reports, the two reconciled last year. These days, it's common to see them together, and Shikhar has also been seen posing for pictures with Arjun and Boney Kapoor on multiple occasions.

(Also read: Boney Kapoor opens up on Anil Kapoor being 'Angry not talking' over No Entry 2 casting decision)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18