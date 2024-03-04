Boney Kapoor breaks silence over rumoured feud with Anil Kapoor, calls it ‘ridiculous’

I'm shocked that the press made an issue out of it: Boney Kapoor on his 'light-hearted' remark that Anil Kapoor is upset over No Entry 2
Boney Kapoor

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has clarified that his comment that Anil Kapoor “is angry” with him for not casting the megastar in the sequel of ’No Entry 2’ has been taken out of context. “I am shocked and surprised that the press has made an issue of a very light hearted and not a very successful attempt on humour when I said ‘Anil is angry with me’. The fact is the film I am proposing to make doesn’t have either Salman (Khan) or Anil because both of them are very busy stars. So, instead of thinking of making it with them I decided to make the sequel with a younger generation,” Kapoor shared. 

He added, “To think that either of them can be upset with me because they are not a part of the sequel of ‘No Entry’ is an idea totally absurd and ridiculous. No Entry sequel may have needed them but they don't need the sequel. This comment has clearly been said only in humour.” 

Boney said that Anil “is a busy star”, who is at “one of the highest peaks of his career”. “I know that for the next two years Anil has no dates available at all. Nevertheless, since my remark has been given a serious interpretation, I must clarify that not for a moment I meant it in earnestness; and if any distorted version of this innocuous remark has reached Anil which may have upset him, I’ll speak to my brother and clarify it. Both of us have grown together in the film industry, been there for each other in every crucial moment and this will never change,” he concluded.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in his upcoming film ‘Subedaar’, directed by Suresh Triveni.

